The detective in your DMs: Massachusetts appeal takes aim at police trawling social media, while L.A. cops are told to collect even MORE data
Thomas F. Harrison reports:
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court struggled Wednesday to figure out whether police can use trickery to conduct unlimited surveillance of social media accounts even if they have no reason to think that anyone did anything wrong.
The justices seemed to think that officers can generally conduct undercover operations but they were troubled by the idea that nothing on social media is truly private.
And then consider this article on BeSpacific: LAPD officers told to collect social media data on every civilian they stop
The Guardian: “The Los Angeles police department (LAPD) has directed its officers to collect the social media information of every civilian they interview, including individuals who are not arrested or accused of a crime, according to records shared with the Guardian. Copies of the “field interview cards” that police complete when they question civilians reveal that LAPD officers are instructed to record a civilian’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media accounts, alongside basic biographical information.
