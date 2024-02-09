The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs (IEA) will be hosting a stakeholder webinar TODAY, February 9, 2024, from 2 – 3 PM ET to provide an update on patient privacy.  

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs (IEA) will be hosting a stakeholder webinar February 9, 2024, from 2 – 3 PM ET to provide an update on patient privacy.

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), finalized modifications to the Confidentiality of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Patient Records regulations at 42 CFR part 2 (“Part 2”), which protect the privacy of patients’ SUD treatment records. Specifically, today’s final rule increases coordination among providers treating patients for SUDs, strengthens confidentiality protections through civil enforcement, and enhances integration of behavioral health information with other medical records to improve patient health outcomes.

Today’s rule was informed by the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) that, among other things, required HHS to bring the Part 2 program into closer alignment with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) Privacy, Breach Notification, and Enforcement Rules.

A fact sheet on the final rule may be found at: https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-professionals/regulatory-initiatives/fact-sheet-42-cfr-part-2-final-rule/index.html

###

We invite you and your colleagues to register at the link below. Please feel free to share with your network or members who may be interested.

TOPIC: Patient Privacy Stakeholder Webinar

Register in advance for this webinar: REGISTER HERE

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar.