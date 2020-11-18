The DEA Wants Access To 131 Million Prescription Records

Joe Cadillic writes about an issue that I have been blogging about for more than a decade now: government surveillance of our pharmacy records and prescriptions. Joe writes:

Back in 2017 I reported on how the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Prescription Monitoring Program was tracking 60 percent of Americans personal information and prescriptions.

But now an article in Filter Mag revealed that the DEA wants unlimited access to millions of Americans prescription records.

“The DEA is looking to expand its anti-diversion surveillance infrastructure by being able to search and analyze myriad patient behaviors for the vast majority of controlled and scheduled drug prescriptions—all accompanied by a rapid process for legally unveiling personally identifying information.”