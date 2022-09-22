The Data Broker Caught Running Anti-Abortion Ads—to People Sitting in Clinics

Justin Sherman reports:
In July, the House Oversight Committee sent letters to data brokers SafeGraph, Digital Envoy, Placer.ai, Gravy Analytics, and Babel Street as well as five personal health apps interrogating their collection and sale of people’s reproductive health information. Before that, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote letters to SafeGraph and Placer.ai about their sales of location data pertaining to abortion clinics—after which both companies pledged to stop making that information available for sale.
Amid intensifying conversations about the post-Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization privacy environment in the United States, particularly for those with the capacity to become pregnant, these congressional letters are hardly the first time data brokers have been accused of exploiting the data of pregnant people.
Read more at Lawfare.
h/t, Joe Cadillic