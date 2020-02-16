The Coronavirus and Your Rights as an Employee

Richard Dahl writes:

As you read about the spread of Covid-19 (a.k.a. “the coronavirus”), you understandably might want to turn into a hermit.

When it comes to your own time, that may not be hard to do. You could stock up on groceries, catch up on your reading, and binge-watch “Better Call Saul.”

When it comes to your work time, though, your employer might have other ideas. You may have a job where there’s no work-from-home option. And even if there is, your employer might have good reason to need you there in the workplace.

If so, keep in mind that you have a right to reasonable expectations that your employer or manager is doing everything they can to safeguard you and your colleagues.