The CIA’s “Signature School” Is Equipping Firefighters With Wearable Emotion/Facial Recognition Devices

Joe Cadillic writes:

Over the years, I have written about the possible dangers of firefighters carrying weapons and being trained like SWAT teams. But this latest story will leave you scratching your head and wondering what the CIA’s “Signature School” has done to America’s firefighters.

Last week the University of New Mexico (UNM) announced that they have created a Wearable Emotion Facial Recognition (WEFR) device for firefighters.

[…]

Why do firefighters need to learn about people’s emotions and why would they depend on a device to interpret them?