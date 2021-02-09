The CBP Used COVID As An Excuse To Install Facial Recognition At 76 Airports

Joe Cadillic writes:

A recent DHS report titled the “CBP Trade and Travel Report” reads like an instruction manual on how to exploit the public’s fear of COVID. The report is a perfect example of how the Feds used the pandemic as an excuse to install facial recognition cameras across the country.

The report starts out by claiming that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) faced serious hardships because of the coronavirus epidemic.

“Furthermore, passenger volumes for all modes of transportation combined decreased 42 percent, and air travelers specifically decreased 54.2 percent.

When other organizations had a decrease in business, they laid off or furloughed their employees as a result. What did Homeland Security do? They, instead, decided to increase biometric surveillance of everyone.