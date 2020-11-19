‘The cameras are always on’: Student surveillance and privacy protection in the age of e-learning

TyLisa C. Johnson reports:

Kendrah Foster is extra, extra vigilant these days.

The kinship mother of three children has new territory to navigate as her kids embark on e-learning at Allegheny K-5 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while juggling regular mom duties, assignment assistance and troubleshooting devices. But with new digital learning terrain came new concerns.

She worries whether her kids will be safe from hackers. And she’s concerned about privacy, now that three cameras and microphones broadcast live during school days from their pseudo-public Observatory Hill home.