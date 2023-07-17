The Brazilian Data Protection Authority has published its first sanction under the General Data Protection Law
Jul 172023
Isabel da Costa Carvalho, Lizandra Baptista, and Julio Alves of Hogan Lovells write:
On July 6, 2023, the Brazilian National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) published an order imposing the first fine for breaches of the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD). The fine, totaling BRL 14,400 (around USD 3,000), was issued to a small-sized telemarketing company (Telekall Infoservice) and remains subject to appeal.
The company was investigated for personal data commercialization and for the lack of a data protection officer. According to the legal procedure prior to the sanction, the company offered a list of personal telephone numbers of voters for use in promoting electoral campaign materials in 2020.
