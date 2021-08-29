The All-Seeing “i”: Apple Just Declared War on Your Privacy

Aug 292021
 
 August 29, 2021  Posted by  Business, Surveillance

Edward Snowden writes:

By now you’ve probably heard that Apple plans to push a new and uniquely intrusive surveillance system out to many of the more than one billion iPhones it has sold, which all run the behemoth’s proprietary, take-it-or-leave-it software. This new offensive is tentatively slated to begin with the launch of iOS 15⁠—almost certainly in mid-September⁠—with the devices of its US user-base designated as the initial targets. We’re told that other countries will be spared, but not for long.

You might have noticed that I haven’t mentioned which problem it is that Apple is purporting to solve. Why? Because it doesn’t matter.

Read more on EdwardSnowden.substack.com.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

