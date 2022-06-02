Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act Enters into Force

Jun 022022
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On June 1, 2022, Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (“PDPA”) entered into force after three years of delays. The PDPA, originally enacted in May 2019, provides for a one-year grace period, with the main operative provisions of the law originally set to come into force in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Thai government issued royal decrees to extend the compliance deadline to June 1, 2022.
The PDPA mirrors the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) in many respects.
