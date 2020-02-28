Thailand Personal Data Protection Law

Tassanai Kiratisountorn, Pimchanok Eianleng, Anna Gamvros, and Ruby Kwok of Norton Rose Fulbright write:

The Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019) (PDPA) was published on 27 May 2019 in Thailand’s Government Gazette and became effective the following day. However, most of the operational provisions, including provisions relating to the rights of a data subject, the obligations of a data controller and the penalties for non-compliance, will become effective on 27 May 2020, 1 year after the PDPA is published.

The PDPA is under the supervision of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the main supervising authority of the PDPA is the Office of Data Protection Committee (Office).