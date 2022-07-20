Thailand admits to using phone spyware, cites national security

Panu Wongcha-um reports:

A Thai minister has admitted the country uses surveillance software to track individuals in cases involving national security or drugs, amid revelations that government critics’ phones had been hacked using the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware.

Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, said in parliament late on Tuesday that he is aware of Thai authorities using spyware in “limited” cases but did not specify which government agency used such software, which programme was used or which individuals targeted.

Read more at Reuters.

