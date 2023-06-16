Texas will require parental consent for minors under 18 to use social media

Jun 162023
June 16, 2023 Laws, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools
Ashley Belanger reports:
Teens will likely soon be losing online privileges in Texas, which this week became the third state to require parental consent for minors under 18 to access social media. Utah passed a similar law in March, and Louisiana followed suit this month.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 18 into law on Wednesday. It takes effect on September 1, after which platforms will be required to verify the ages of all minors, secure parental consent to register the minor as a user, or risk legal action from the state attorney general or private actions from parents who report violations.
