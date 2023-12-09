Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion

Sickening. Disgusting. Infuriating. PogoWasRight can’t even find the right words to express how despicable this situation is.

No woman should have to go to court to get permission to get healthcare that she and her doctor believe is necessary.

No woman should have to risk being left infertile because some people she doesn’t even know think they have the right to make her carry a fetus to term and live birth when the fetus is not likely to survive.

Reuters reports:

The Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked a pregnant woman from obtaining an emergency abortion on Friday, shortly after the state’s attorney general requested the block. The legal battle is a major test case since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide constitutional right to abortion last year, enabling states like Texas to pass near complete bans. The Texas court halted a lower court ruling allowing the emergency abortion, responding to a petition from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton earlier in the day.

Read more at Reuters.