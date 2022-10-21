Texas Sues Google for Collecting Biometric Data Without Consent

Kashmir Hill and David McCabe report:

The Texas attorney general filed a privacy lawsuit against Google on Thursday, accusing the internet company of collecting Texans’ facial and voice recognition information without their explicit consent.

Ken Paxton, the state’s attorney general, said Google had violated a state consumer protection law that requires companies to inform citizens and get their consent before capturing their biometric identifiers, including fingerprints, voiceprints and a “record of hand or face geometry.”

Read more at The New York Times.

