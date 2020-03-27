Texas Sued Over Coronavirus-Related Restrictions on Abortions

Eugene Volokh writes:

Here’s the motion for a preliminary injunction; here’s the heart of the argument (I hope to also post key parts of the state’s brief, when that is filed):

Here, in terms of the burdens, the Attorney General’s current enforcement threat operates as a ban, whether for all abortions or for all abortions after ten weeks. The Executive Order is in effect for at least thirty days, and in fact could remain in effect for months, which would push many abortion patients past the legal limit for an abortion in Texas. Moreover, even if some patients affected by the order are able to obtain an abortion if the order is lifted sooner than anticipated, they will still suffer increased risks to their health by the delay in access to abortion care. Thus, the Executive Order overwhelmingly harms individuals seeking an abortion.