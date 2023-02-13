Texas State Representative Introduces Comprehensive State Privacy Bill Draft

Feb 132023
 
 February 13, 2023  Posted by  Laws, U.S.

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

On February 6, 2023, Texas State Representative Giovanni Capriglione submitted H.B. 1844, a comprehensive privacy bill modeled after the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (“VCDPA”). The bill could make Texas the sixth U.S. state to enact major privacy legislation, following California, Virginia, Colorado, Utah, and Connecticut. Although the bill closely follows the VCDPA, it departs from the Virginia law in several key areas, most notably in the definition of “personal data” and its applicability.

H.B. 1844 would establish a comprehensive framework for controlling and processing the personal data of Texas residents and would become effective September 1, 2023.

Read more at Privacy & Information Security Law Blog.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.