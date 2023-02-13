Texas State Representative Introduces Comprehensive State Privacy Bill Draft

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On February 6, 2023, Texas State Representative Giovanni Capriglione submitted H.B. 1844, a comprehensive privacy bill modeled after the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (“VCDPA”). The bill could make Texas the sixth U.S. state to enact major privacy legislation, following California, Virginia, Colorado, Utah, and Connecticut. Although the bill closely follows the VCDPA, it departs from the Virginia law in several key areas, most notably in the definition of “personal data” and its applicability.
H.B. 1844 would establish a comprehensive framework for controlling and processing the personal data of Texas residents and would become effective September 1, 2023.
