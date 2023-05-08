Texas Man Sentenced for Extortion and Cyberstalking a Utah Woman for Sexually Explicit Photographs and Videos

May 3 – Salt Lake City, Utah – A Texas man was sentenced Tuesday to five years imprisonment for multiple counts of extortion and cyberstalking a Utah victim and her family.

According to court documents, for over a year, Jordy Julian Alvarez, 28, a Texas resident, repeatedly harassed and intimidated the female victim to provide an explicit video or he would release to the public compromising photos and videos of the victim already in his possession. Alvarez further identified, threatened, intimidated, and harassed the victim’s father, brother, and grandmother to extort more explicit videos of the victim and threatened to further ruin her reputation. Additionally, Alvarez admitted to multiple counts of cyberstalking that caused the victim and her family fear of death or serious bodily injury, and emotional distress. Alvarez’s criminal behavior took place via interstate commerce. In addition to his sentence of 60 months’ imprisonment, Alvarez was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

“I want to be clear; I would impose the same sentence if the sentencing guidelines were lower,” said U.S. District Court Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr.

“The defendant’s criminal actions in this case were heinous,” said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah. “I commend the victim in this case for coming forward. Our office will continue to work with law enforcement to prosecute offenders that prey on our vulnerable and young via the internet.”