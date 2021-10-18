Texas hospital receives death threats, bomb threats after photo of COVID patient was posted online

Caitlin Randle reports:
Medical Center Hospital reported Thursday that hospital staff have received death threats and bomb threats after a photo was posted on social media showing a COVID-19 patient wearing a plastic drape.
The photo was shared on Facebook by a group called the Odessa Accountability Project, which wrote that the patient is a 17-year-old girl who was being treated for COVID-19. The post said the girl was “humiliated and dehumanized by staff.”
Read more on the Houston Chronicle, who for reasons that are not obvious to me, reproduced the photo in their story without any attempt to redact it. The report does not indicate who took the photo and who uploaded it to social media. Was the photo taken by an employee? Was it uploaded by an employee?