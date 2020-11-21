Texas approves sex ed program omitting LGBTQ and consent education

Nov 212020
November 21, 2020 Laws, U.S., Youth & Schools
Shelby Stewart reports:
In the Texas State Board of Education’s first comprehensive amendment to their sexual education policy since 1997, the board made a decision that will effect how middle school students learn about sex, according to Aliyya Swaby at the Texas Tribune.
The changes to the policy will not include education on sexual orientation, gender identity or the concept of sexual consent.
So they’re not dealing with consent, which means that they are not bothering to teach kids to respect the privacy of others’ bodies and their right to say no or yes?