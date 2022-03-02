Texas Airbnb cabin owner ‘secretly took 2,000 videos of guests naked and having sex on hidden camera disguised as wifi router’
Chris Bradford reports:
A HOTEL owner allegedly took more than 2,000 videos and images of guests naked and having sex on a hidden camera.
The device was found inside one of the rooms of Airbnb host A Jay Allee’s secluded Texas cabin and was apparently made to look like a power adapter for a router, police said.
Read more at The U.S. Sun. The story was first reported by KSAT, who reported, in part:
Details from the growing criminal and civil cases against A. Jay Allee, 54, were obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders from arrest warrants and a lawsuit filed late last year that accuses Allee of invasion of privacy and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.
Allee now faces 15 charges of invasive visual recording after additional charges were filed against him last month, according to a Kendall County Sheriff’s investigator.
Allee, through his defense attorney, said he is innocent of the charges.
