Texas AG Sues Meta Over Collection and Use of Biometric Data

Feb 162022
February 16, 2022 Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News, U.S.
Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity writes:
On February 14, 2022, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton brought suit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over the company’s collection and use of biometric data. The suit alleges that Meta collected and used Texans’ facial geometry data in violation of the Texas Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act (“CUBI”) and the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (“DTPA”). The lawsuit is significant because it represents the first time the Texas Attorney General’s Office has brought suit under CUBI.
Read more The National Law Review.