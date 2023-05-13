Tennessee Enacts Comprehensive Consumer Privacy Bill, Texas Legislature Passes Texas Data Privacy and Security Act

More states are passing or enacting state privacy laws that are called “comprehensive,” but are they really?

TENNESSEE

Jason C. Gavejian & Joseph J. Lazzarotti of JacksonLewis write:

Calling this a “comprehensive” consumer privacy bill seems like a bit of a stretch considering how many exemptions there are:

Among the entities not subject to the Act include Tennessee and state agencies, financial institutions, HIPAA-covered entities and business associates, not-for-profit organizations, and institutions of higher education. There also are several categories of personal information exempted from the Act, including without limitation personal information protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

Read more about what the bill does cover at Workplace Privacy, Data Management & Security Report.

TEXAS

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes: