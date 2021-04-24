Tell Congress: Federal Money Shouldn’t Be Spent On Breaking Encryption

Apr 242021
April 24, 2021 Govt, Laws, Surveillance
Joe Mullin writes:
We don’t need government minders in our private conversations. That’s because private conversations, whether they happen offline or online, aren’t a public safety menace. They’re not an invitation to criminality, or terrorism, or a threat to children, no matter how many times those tired old lines get repeated.
Unfortunately, federal law enforcement officials have not stopped asking for backdoor access to Americans’ encrypted messages. FBI Director Christopher Wray did it again just last month, falsely claiming that end-to-end encryption and “user-only access” have “negligible security advantages” but have a “negative effect on law enforcement’s ability to protect the public.”
