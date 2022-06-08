Telegram Reportedly Exposed User Data To Authorities

Isobel Sullivan reports:

If you’re one of Telegram’s 500 million active users, your privacy may no longer be guaranteed.

Last Friday Der Spiegel, Germany’s largest news site, revealed that operators of the messaging platform handed over personal data to the authorities, despite the app claiming that they have never succumbed to such requests.

[…]

While Telegram is yet to respond to Der Spiegel’s report, its official website states that they have never disclosed a byte of data to third parties, including governments.