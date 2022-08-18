TechCrunch launches TheTruthSpy spyware lookup tool

Zack Whittaker reports:

TechCrunch today launched a spyware lookup tool that allows anyone to check if their Android device was compromised by a fleet of consumer-grade spyware apps, including TheTruthSpy. The aim is to help victims check if their device was compromised and reclaim control of their device.

It follows a months-long investigation by TechCrunch into the fleet of spyware apps that share the same server infrastructure but also the same security flaw and are all spilling the personal phone data of hundreds of thousands of Android users.

Read more at TechCrunch.

