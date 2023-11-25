Tech firm Palantir rejects concerns over role in NHS data platform plans

PA News Agency reports that although the NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP) is intended to facilitate organisations coordinating care and providing better patient services, concerns have been raised by MPs about how patient data will be used and Palantir’s involvement in the deal. Palantir secured a £330 million contract to provide the shared software system.

Palantir’s role will be supported by Accenture, PwC, NECS and Carnall Farrar on the NHS contract.

NHS England has said that “no company involved in the Federated Data Platform can access health and care data without the explicit permission of the NHS”. Steve Brine, chairman of the Health and Social Care Committee and a Tory MP, said this week that public concern would be better addressed with “more transparency and better communication about what this platform will do and how their data will be used”.

Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

There’s also a related opinion piece on Bloomberg Law by Matthew Brooker, but a subscription is required to read it.