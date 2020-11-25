Teachers who refuse coronavirus tests in Austria ‘may be forced to wear FFP2 masks in classroom’

Under Austria’s coronavirus mass-testing scheme, teachers are to be tested in early January. While nobody can be forced to be tested, those who refuse may have to wear FFP2 coverings while teaching.

Read about this issue on The Local (Austria). Under their constitution, they can’t require or mandate the testing, but as a union official points out, a mandatory testing of teachers doesn’t make total sense anyway if there’s not also a mandatory testing of students.

But the whole thing makes even less sense to me when you consider that a test is just a snapshot in time, and a person’s status could change within days. So what’s the point of a December and January testing plan for school personnel if you don’t plan to repeat the testing regularly? Maybe The Local will follow up on this issue with more information as to the plan and thinking.