Teacher Has Free Exercise Clause Right to Tell Parents About Their Children’s “Preferred Names and Pronouns”
Eugene Volokh writes:
In Judge Holly Teeter (D. Kan.) in Ricard v. USD 475 Geary County, KS School Bd., decided Monday, plaintiff challenged the “Communications with Parents Policy,” which “prohibits employees from revealing to parents that a student has requested use of a preferred name or different set of pronouns at school ‘unless the student requests the administration or a counselor to do so, per Federal FERPA [Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act] guidance.'”
Read more at Reason. As Volokh points out in his analysis, FERPA doesn’t prevent school personnel from revealing such information to a student’s parents — in fact, FERPA empowers parents to get information about their children.
Read the whole analysis on Reason. While there are free exercise clause aspects to the case, certainly, parents will also want to understand the privacy implications of such laws and analyses.