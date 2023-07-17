Taxpayer Privacy Drives New Focus on Meta, Google Data Tracking

Skye Witley reports:

Congressional scrutiny of taxpayers’ data privacy has spawned the latest debate over the use of online trackers created by tech companies like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms, Inc., increasing the risk of litigation for businesses that deploy them.

Hundreds of thousands of websites are embedded with what’s known as “pixel” technology, according to a recent privacy industry report. Those bits of computer code allow companies to track users’ interactions with their websites, which in turn inform targeted advertising efforts.

[…]

Now, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and other Democrats are calling for an investigation into whether tax prep companies like H&R Block Inc., TaxAct Holdings Inc., and TaxSlayer LLC have illegally shared the financial data of millions of taxpayers with Google and Meta through the pixel technology.