Tax fraud ring leader jailed for selling children’s stolen identities

Sep 14, 2022
 
 September 14, 2022

Sergiu Gatlan reports:

The owner of a fraudulent tax preparation business, Ariel Jimenez, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling the stolen identities of thousands of children on welfare and helping “customers” to falsely claim tax credits, causing tens of millions of dollars in tax loss.

His “customers” used the stolen identity info (names, dates of birth, and social security numbers) to add the children fraudulently as dependents on their tax returns so they would get a refund when they filed their taxes.

Read more at BleepingComputer.

