Tamil Nadu Private Hospitals Access Covid Patients Details, Probe Ordered

IANS reports:

The Tamil Nadu Public Health Department has commenced inquiry into complaints from several districts of the state that private hospitals are accessing the details of Covid-19 positive patients, officials said.

The department has deputed its district-level officers to conduct inquiries in respective districts after several complaints were received in this regard.

In Salem, a family complained to the district health officials that immediately after they tested positive and returned home, they received a call from a private hospital informing them about the services the hospital would provide at their residences.