Tamil Nadu lawyer sends notice to New York Times over Pegasus report

Feb 032022
February 3, 2022 Non-U.S., Surveillance
IANS reports:
A Chennai-based advocate, M Srinivasan, has sent a legal notice to the New York Times (NYT) over its investigative report dated January 28, 2022, which stated that India had purchased spyware tool Pegasus as part of a $2 billion arms deal with Israel in 2017. The advocate, who is practising at the Madras High Court, said in the legal notice sent via email on January 31 that the NYT should respond with an apology within one week or face legal consequences worth Rs 100 crore.
