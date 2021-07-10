Taking back control: The European Digital Identity

Kristof De Vulder, Florian De Rouck, and Emma Stockman of DLA Piper write:
On 3 June 2021, the EU Commission proposed a framework for a European Digital Identity which will be available to all EU citizens, residents and businesses in the EU. The proposal amends Regulation 910/2014/EU (eIDAS Regulation) and introduces a so-called “digital wallet,” which may be provided by public authorities or by private entities recognised by a Member State, and which will link a citizen’s national digital identity to other personal attributes (eg driving license or bank account). Through new European Digital Identity Wallets, online services may be accessed without using private identification methods or unnecessarily sharing personal data. The proposal is currently in the preparatory phase in the European Parliament following the ordinary legislative procedure and may still be amended.
