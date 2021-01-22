Tackling mental health via app

Bryan Walsh writes:

A tech startup is helping providers monitor their patients’ moods and mental health status through a remote app.

Why it matters: Mental health is an unaddressed crisis in the U.S., and it’s only gotten worse during COVID-19. NeuroFlow can help users track their own mental health while making it easier for health care professionals to identify when their patients are in crisis.

Driving the news: The Philadelphia-based startup NeuroFlow closed on a $20 million Series B funding round last week for its remote mental health monitoring service.

How it works: NeuroFlow uses technology — including a smartphone app — to keep health care providers in closer contact with their patients, allowing them to remotely monitor symptom progression and treatment.