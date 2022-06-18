Suspect in sex assault that ignited East High student protests charged with privacy invasion

Ed Treleven reports:
A teen whose alleged sexual assault of a homecoming partygoer prompted student walkouts last year at East High School was arrested last weekend and charged Tuesday with invading the privacy of a 15-year-old girl at a McDonald’s restaurant in Stoughton where he worked.
Read more at Madison.com.
This is the first that I am learning of the earlier incident and charges. Could administrators or law enforcement have done more to protect the public from risk or more attacks? I do not know and the charges are allegations that have not been proven, but can you blame students for feeling that the adults have not done enough to protect females from this man?
Parenthetically, I note that I’m not sure I understand why the media describes him as a “teen” when a male the same age (18) was described as a “man” in reporting on the mass murder in Uvalde, Texas.