Surveillance or savior? New data deepens divide over Houston gunshot tech

Kennedy Sessions reports:
Since its implementation in December 2020, the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter Technology Inc. has become an ongoing subject of controversy and debate among Houston civic leaders, police and city residents.
Some view ShotSpotter, a network of auditory sensors placed in handful of the city for the stated purposes of detecting gun-related crimes in progress, as a preventative tool safeguarding vulnerable communities. Others view the technology as an expensive surveillance network targeting Black and brown people in lower-income neighborhood. Earlier this month, the city voted to approve ShotSpotter’s $3.5 million contract with the city—a move that renewed debates over the system’s merits, effectiveness and cost.
Read more at Chron.com.
PogoWasRight’s previous coverage of, and concerns about, Shotspottter can be found linked from here.