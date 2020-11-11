Surprise: Latest Draft Of The EU’s Next Big Privacy Law Includes Some Improvements

Glyn Moody writes:

The EU’s new ePrivacy regulation is a strange beast. It’s important, designed to complement the EU’s GDPR. Where the GDPR is concerned with personal data “at rest” — how it is stored and processed — the ePrivacy Regulation can be thought of as dealing with personal data in motion. Despite that importance, it is largely unknown, except to people working in this area. That low profile is particularly strange given the fierce fighting that is taking place over what exactly it should allow or forbid. Businesses naturally want as much freedom as possible to use personal data as they wish, while privacy activists want the new regulation to strengthen the protection already provided by the GDPR.

A new draft version of the ePrivacy regulation has appeared from the Presidency of the EU Council, currently held by Germany. It is a nearly illegible mess of deletions and additions, but it contains some welcome improvements from the previous version (pdf), which was released in March 2020.