Supreme Court won’t block Indiana University vaccine mandate as Justice Barrett rejects student plea

Aug 132021
 
 August 13, 2021  Posted by  Court, Featured News, Healthcare, U.S., Youth & Schools

Robert  Barnes reports:

Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected a plea from a group of Indiana University students to stop the university’s requirement that all students be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Barrett, who received the request because she is the Supreme Court justice tasked with emergency petitions from that region of the country, did not give a reason.

Read more on MSN.

