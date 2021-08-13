Supreme Court won’t block Indiana University vaccine mandate as Justice Barrett rejects student plea
Aug 132021
Robert Barnes reports:
Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected a plea from a group of Indiana University students to stop the university’s requirement that all students be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Barrett, who received the request because she is the Supreme Court justice tasked with emergency petitions from that region of the country, did not give a reason.
