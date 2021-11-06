Supreme Court will hear a challenge to expand Fourth Amendment rights

Nov 062021
Kelsey Reichmann reports:
In a Friday afternoon orders list, the high court declined to hear a challenge to its precedent in Bevins but instead will hear a narrower challenge in the case asking the court to expand the precedent.
The case, Erik Egbert v. Robert Boule, involves a border patrol agent who harassed a bed-and-breakfast owner near the Canadian border who he suspected of smuggling an immigrant. Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents of Federal Bureau of Narcotics says an individual can file a lawsuit for damages if their Fourth Amendment rights are violated by the Federal Bureau of Narcotics.
