Supreme Court to debate whether nonprofits must reveal donors despite threat of violence

Apr 262021
 
 April 26, 2021  Posted by  Court, Featured News

John Fritze reports:

More than a decade after the Supreme Court upended campaign finance rules in a landmark case, the justices Monday hear arguments in a challenge to disclosure requirements that could make it easier for donors to spend anonymously.

At issue is a California mandate that nonprofits disclose their top contributors to state regulators. Two conservative groups, including one tied to Republican megadonor Charles Koch, say the state’s requirement violates the Constitution by subjecting the donors to threats of violence from political opponents and, thereby, chilling the exercise of their First Amendment rights.

Read more on USA Today.

