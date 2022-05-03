Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows

May 032022
May 3, 2022 Court, Featured News, Healthcare
Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward report:
The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by POLITICO.
The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes.
