Supreme Court Grants Certiorari in Gonzalez v. Google, Marking First Time Court Will Review Section 230
Lauren Willard, Nicholas Xenakis, Alexandra Cooper-Ponte, and Madeline Salinas of Covington and Burling write:
On Monday, the Supreme Court granted certiorari in Gonzalez v. Google LLC, 2 F.4th 871 (9th Cir. 2021) on the following question presented: “Does section 230(c)(1) immunize interactive computer services when they make targeted recommendations of information provided by another information content provider, or only limit the liability of interactive computer services when they engage in traditional editorial functions (such as deciding whether to display or withdraw) with regard to such information?” This is the first opportunity the Court has taken to interpret 47 U.S.C. § 230 (“Section 230”) since the law was enacted in 1996.
Read more at Inside Privacy.