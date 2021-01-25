Supervisory Authorities Cannot Circumvent One-Stop-Shop According to CJEU Advocate General

Kristof Van Quathem, Shona O’Donovan, and Marianna Drake of Covington and Burling write:

On January 13, 2021, the Advocate General (“AG”), Michal Bobek, of the Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”) issued his Opinion in Case C-645/19 Facebook Ireland Limited, Facebook Inc., Facebook Belgium BVBA v. the Belgian Data Protection Authority (“Belgian DPA”). The AG determined that the one-stop shop mechanism under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) prevents supervisory authorities, who are not the lead supervisory authority (“LSA”) of a controller or processor, from bringing proceedings before their national court, except in limited and exceptional cases specifically provided for by the GDPR. The case will now move to the CJEU for a final judgment.