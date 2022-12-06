SuperCare call recording $750K class action settlement

Most of the class action lawsuit settlements I post involve data security breaches, but this one involves informed consent. Top Class Actions reports that SuperCare has agreed to pay $750,000 to resolve claims it illegally recorded consumer calls without consent.
The settlement benefits consumers who had at least one phone call recorded without their consent by SuperCare between Jan. 30, 2019, and Oct. 4, 2022.
SuperCare is an in-home provider of respiratory care for patients who have been released from the hospital. The company offers services and programs to help treat COPD, sleep apnea and other respiratory diseases.
Read more at Top Class Actions.
The official settlement site with details on the case and eligibility to file a claim is SuperCareSettlement.com.