Study: Schools’ social media posts may be compromising student privacy

by American Educational Research Association
U.S. schools and school districts have shared an estimated 4.9 million posts that include identifiable images of students on public Facebook pages, unintentionally putting student privacy at risk, according to a new study. Around 726,000 of these posts are thought to identify one or more students by their first and last names. The research was published today in Educational Researcher.
The study examined publicly accessible posts on U.S. school and school district Facebook pages from 2005 to 2020. During that time, schools published about 18 million posts, with the annual frequency of posts, and the proportion of posts with photos, increasing each year. Public Facebook posts are accessible by all visitors to the platform, including those without a Facebook account.
