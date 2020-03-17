Study ranks the privacy of major browsers. Here are the findings

Mar 172020
March 17, 2020 Business, Featured News, Online
Dan Goodin reports:
Microsoft Edge received the lowest privacy rating in a recently published study that compared the user information collected by major browsers. Yandex, the less-popular browser developed by the Russian Web search provider Yandex, shared that dubious distinction. Brave, the upstart browser that makes privacy a priority, ranked the highest.
The rankings were revealed in a research paper published by Trinity College Dublin computer scientist Doug Leith.
Read more on Ars Technica.