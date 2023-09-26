Students at a N.H. high school have been secretly taking pictures of girls’ body parts and putting them on trading cards

Morgan Rousseau reports:

High school students in Bedford, New Hampshire, allegedly snapped inappropriate photographs of girls’ body parts, graded them, and circulated them to their peers in the form of trading cards, according to school officials. In a message to families Friday, Superintendent Michael Fournier said a group of freshman and sophomore boys had taken pictures of 11th and 12th-grade girls without their knowledge.

Read more at Boston.com, but before you do read more, ask yourself what you think appropriate consequences or incident response would be. Is this something that should be handled by the school and only involve the school, or is this something that should be referred to law enforcement, or both? What do you think?

Ok, now go read the rest of the news report.

h/t, Joe Cadillic