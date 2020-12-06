Student privacy concerns — now, more than ever, take advantage of these great resources

Dec 062020
 
 December 6, 2020  Posted by  Youth & Schools

If you are concerned about student privacy and are not already subscribed to the Future of Privacy Forum’s student privacy newsletter, you should subscribe to this great, free resource immediately.  Here’s just the first few items from their most recent newsletter:

See what I mean?

To learn more about the Future of Privacy Forum’s student privacy project, visit https://studentprivacycompass.org

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.