Student privacy concerns — now, more than ever, take advantage of these great resources

December 6, 2020 Youth & Schools
If you are concerned about student privacy and are not already subscribed to the Future of Privacy Forum’s student privacy newsletter, you should subscribe to this great, free resource immediately. Here’s just the first few items from their most recent newsletter:
- Today, FPF and the National Education Association released Rethinking Video Mandates in Online Classrooms: Privacy and Equity Considerations and Alternative Engagement Methods, to address the key privacy and equity considerations arising from requiring students to be on camera as they learn from home.
- To help guide schools through the tough decisions they are making to reach students in-person and remotely during the pandemic, FPF and 23 other education, disability rights, civil rights, and privacy released Education During a Pandemic: 10 Principles for Student Data Privacy and Equity.
- We partnered with the National Center for Learning Disabilities for our new white paper, Student Privacy and Special Education: An Educator’s Guide During and After COVID-19.
- We’ve updated our series of teacher training materials to provide teachers with clear steps on how to secure their remote teaching environment, online accounts, and more. This includes 12 new and updated teacher training modules, which are short video trainings accompanied by an activity, on topics including why it is important to protect student data, best practices in protecting student data, having private conversations with students in a remote setting, and advocating for a culture of privacy at your school.
See what I mean?
To learn more about the Future of Privacy Forum’s student privacy project, visit https://studentprivacycompass.org